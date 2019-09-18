Home

Hitchcock Funeral Home
212 Grand Avenue
Burwell, NE 68823
308-346-4551
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hitchcock Funeral Home
Burwell, CO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Hitchcock Funeral Home
Burwell, CO
View Map
Wilma Mathauser Rees

Wilma Mathauser Rees Obituary
Wilma Mathauser Rees, 96, passed away early Sunday morning, September 8, 2019 in Peoria, AZ. where she was under Hospice Care.

A Memorial Service will be held at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell at 10:00 AM, Saturday September 21,viewing from 9-10 AM. Pastor Dennis Davenport officiating.

Wilma is survived by her children, Mandy (Marilyn) Cooley, Sun City Grand, AZ, Julie Cooley, Durango, CO, Ruby Mason, Lapstone, NSW, Australia, Katherine Shafton, Buckeye, AZ and James Rees and Jo Ann Fisher Denver, CO, Step Children Aaron Donner, Douglas, WY and Pamela Donner, Scottsdale, AZ, twin sister, Amelia Kizer, Burwell, NE and her numerous grand and great children, nieces and nephews, in-laws and out-laws.

Proceeded in death by her parents William and Emma Mathauser, her husbands, Robert O Rees and V. Carrol Donner, infants Charles E and Morris Bruce Rees, brother, Elmer Mathauser and sister and brother in law Marie and Richard Borghese.

Full Obituary and service details at www.hitchcockfuneralhome.com Wilma Mathauser Rees
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
