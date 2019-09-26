|
Wilma Gene Sutton Lynn passed away surrounded by her family on September 22, 2019. Wilma was born on July 28, 1935 in Durango CO to Stanley and Geneva Sutton.
Wilma grew up on her family's ranch on Florida Mesa that created many of her cherished memories. As a young woman, she met the love of her life, Joseph Lynn. They went on to get married on April 5, 1959 and started a storybook full of adventures. Out of this union, God blessed them with their four children; sons, Keith and Kent, and daughters Lynda and Larinda.
Throughout the years Wilma opened her heart and her home to anyone making sure they left feeling welcomed and with a full stomach. Her breakfasts were a novelty enjoyed by many. Wilma's strong work ethic led her to many adventures, with the most memorable ones at Lori's in the mall, Montgomery Wards, and their business at La Questa Ranch, and their High Flight Ranch. These left her with many great friends and lasting memories.
Some of her greatest joys were supporting and enjoying her husband's passions of horses, music, and flying. Wilma took many trips around the world to beautiful places with Joe while he was an airline captain, something she was very proud of. Later in life she loved being surrounded by her grandkids and great-grandkids. Their laughter and smiles brought her so much joy. One of Wilma's best-kept secrets was her green thumb which always left the gardens she created full of brilliant beautiful colored flowers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Joseph Lynn, son Keith Lynn, daughter Lynda Edwards (Pat), daughter Larinda Lynn (Rod), 9 grandkids, and 17 great-grandkids. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Geneva, her brothers Larry Keith and Delbert, and son Kent Lynn.
Wilma will be celebrated in life on October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Durango Cowboy Church at 1867 CO Hwy 172, Durango, CO 81303. In lieu of gifts, the family is asking for flowers to be sent to the church. One of Wilmas biggest joys was ANY kind of flowers from alfalfa blooms, wildflowers, to sage she loved it all. We are hoping to fill the service with brilliant colors to make her smile. Wilma Gene Sutton Lynn
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 26, 2019