Willie Garnand, 87, died July 23, 2020 at her home.



Willie was born on March 7, 1933 in Farmington, NM, the daughter of Claude and Alice (Neal) Park. Willie married John Garnand on January 17, 1951. Willie worked for the Mountain Bell telephone company for thirty-seven years, retiring in 1986. In 1968 John and Willie renewed their vows and married at Sacred Heart Church.



Will was predeceased by her husband John, former Chief of the Durango Police Department, a sister Harlene and a brother Fred. Willie is survived by her daughter, Cindy Garnand of Bayfield, CO; a brother, David Park, of Farmington, NM; a sister MayAnn Parker of Aztec, NM; a sister, Donna Salyer of Santa Rosa, CA; a brother, Jack Park, of Denver, and many nieces and nephews.



Willie enjoyed her retirement traveling with her daughter, making a pilgrimage to Medugorje, visiting Europe, and areas throughout the U.S. She enjoyed crocheting, painting and visiting with many friends in Durango. Willie volunteered her time at Sacred Heart Church in the Music Ministry, Sewing club, working in the parish office, Liturgy Committee and Manna Soup Kitchen for 30 years. Additionally, Willie volunteered as a cashier at the gift shop at Mercy Medical Center for many years.



Those of you who knew Willie Garnand know that Heaven is a brighter place with music, singing, a whole lot of dancing and hugging.



