Willmerth Clarice (Willie) Garnand
1933 - 2020
Willie Garnand, 87, died July 23, 2020 at her home.

Willie was born on March 7, 1933 in Farmington, NM, the daughter of Claude and Alice (Neal) Park. Willie married John Garnand on January 17, 1951. Willie worked for the Mountain Bell telephone company for thirty-seven years, retiring in 1986. In 1968 John and Willie renewed their vows and married at Sacred Heart Church.

Will was predeceased by her husband John, former Chief of the Durango Police Department, a sister Harlene and a brother Fred. Willie is survived by her daughter, Cindy Garnand of Bayfield, CO; a brother, David Park, of Farmington, NM; a sister MayAnn Parker of Aztec, NM; a sister, Donna Salyer of Santa Rosa, CA; a brother, Jack Park, of Denver, and many nieces and nephews.

Willie enjoyed her retirement traveling with her daughter, making a pilgrimage to Medugorje, visiting Europe, and areas throughout the U.S. She enjoyed crocheting, painting and visiting with many friends in Durango. Willie volunteered her time at Sacred Heart Church in the Music Ministry, Sewing club, working in the parish office, Liturgy Committee and Manna Soup Kitchen for 30 years. Additionally, Willie volunteered as a cashier at the gift shop at Mercy Medical Center for many years.

Those of you who knew Willie Garnand know that Heaven is a brighter place with music, singing, a whole lot of dancing and hugging.

Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
August 12, 2020
Thank you, Willie for giving yourself to all of us at Sacred Heart. You were so faithful to the choir and the finance counting committee. I will always miss your smile.
Susan Martinez
Friend
August 12, 2020
M y Condolences to Cindy. RIP Willie/ I worked with her at Mtn Bell. Graduated with Cindy . She Is with Her Husband and in PEACE


Maria L Reyes/aka Nellie Romero
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
Willie will be missed for sure . I will definitely miss seeing her smile and miss her sweet kiss on my cheek. May she Rest In Peace
Carmella Olguin
Friend
