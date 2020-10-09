William "Wild Bill" Reynal, 84, resident of Durango, Co., passed away peacefully with family by his side, October 1, 2020. Bill's remains were donated to and accepted by Science Care.Bill deeply loved his family, enjoyed a good beer and good times with family and friends, fishing on the Brazos River, an avid music lover of all genres, dancing with "all" the ladies, building and racing fast cars, traveling the world, and sharing laughter with everyone he met with his sense of humor.Bill was born in Kaufman, TX, June 10, 1936 and grew up in Dallas, Tx. where he lived most of his life and raised his family. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959. Bill retired from Sears and Roebuck as an interstate long haul truck driver after 23 years of service. After retiring from Sears, he owned B & J Properties in Ennis, Tx. along with an excavating and septic business, and two mechanic shops in downtown Dallas. Later, he moved to Illinois and continued his love for interstate truck driving, retiring from Cabletron Corporation. His love for nature and the beauty of Colorado inspired him to move to Durango in 2006, where he worked and retired with Sky Ute Casino as a shuttle bus driver. In 2016, he lived the remainder of his life in Mancos, Colorado at the Valley Inn Nursing Home. The family expresses our deepest gratitude to the caring staff members at Valley Inn for taking care of our loved one with dignity and respect to the very end and providing a loving family community.Bill was a 32nd degree Mason, an auxiliary member and Honor Guard participant of VFW Post #4031 in Durango, and worked with the VFW through public service, giving back to the Durango community. He was also a member of the American Legion.Bill is survived by siblings, Tommy Reynal and Mary Margaret Bradbury, along with his beloved children, Debbie Rogers, William "Buddy" Reynal, Bernadette Reynal-Traylor, Tommy Reynal, and Dean Reynal; step-children, Joslyn Yother Eaton, Brian Makela, Lisa Makela Novinska, and Jason Makela, as well as, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Bill was passionate about helping the elderly and the ADA community. His joy for life and his sense of humor will be greatly missed. As Bill always said, "Rock and roll, bop and stroll, honey hush!"Memorial services will be held at the Greenmount Cemetery Veteran's Memorial in Durango, Colorado, Thursday, October 15 at 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Durango VFW.