|
|
DURANGO - William "Bill" James Barkley, III, 78, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Durango, CO. Bill was an icon at Sunshine Gardens over the last four years bringing a smile to the face of all who met him. He was also an avid supporter of Durango sports, never missing a chance to see his grandsons play.
Bill was born on May 2, 1941 in VA. Bill attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and studied engineering. While there he met and married Eleanor Gauch. They spent time CT, NY, and PA (where his two sons were born) before moving to MA to raise their boys. He retired in Tucson, AZ. To view his full obituary, go to www.hoodmortuary.com.
Bill is survived by his two sons, William Barkley, IV (wife Jillian) of Durango, CO and Andrew Barkley (wife Heather) of Rocky River, OH; five grandchildren Collin, Ryan, Travis, Patrick and Madeline; siblings Richard Barkley, Jeff Barkley, Ellen Barkley and Matt Barkley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Barkley.
A celebration of life is planned for summer 2020 in upstate NY. In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to the . William James Barkley
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 2, 2020