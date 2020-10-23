1/1
William "Bill" Foreman Sr.
1925 - 2020
William "Bill" Foreman, Sr., 95, of Durango, Colorado, died 10/16/2020 at home with his family. Born 8/16/1925. He is survived by his children: Ron (Kim) Foreman, Liz (Larry) Hutton, and Becky (Glen) King; 9 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Bella. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen and a son, Bill Foreman, Jr. Bill served in the U.S. Army during WWII and is well known for owning and operating The Source Connection. Private family services were held this week.

Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
