William "Bill" Foreman, Sr., 95, of Durango, Colorado, died 10/16/2020 at home with his family. Born 8/16/1925. He is survived by his children: Ron (Kim) Foreman, Liz (Larry) Hutton, and Becky (Glen) King; 9 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Bella. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen and a son, Bill Foreman, Jr. Bill served in the U.S. Army during WWII and is well known for owning and operating The Source Connection. Private family services were held this week.

