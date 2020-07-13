1/1
Wendy L. Sickich
Wendy L. Sickich, 57, of Durango, Colorado , died 7/5/2020, surrounded by her family at Mercy Hospice House, Born 11/5/1962. A service will be held at 1pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Florida Grange Hall, 656 Hwy 172, Durango, casual attire & call Steve to RSVP (970-385-1852). Wendy was a loving wife, mother, and grandma, who will be missed by many. Wendy is survived by her husband Steve Kersey; children Jasmine & Robert Sickich Jr.; and her grandchildren. Wendy is preceded by her first husband, Robert Sickich Sr.; mother, Iris Johnson; and granddaughter, Novalee Sickich.

Published in The Durango Herald on Jul. 13, 2020.
