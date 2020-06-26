Wendy Gabrielle Roberts, 56, of Ignacio Colorado passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born



November 25, 1963 in Panorama City, California to Bert T. and Joyce Roberts. Wendy was a talented



web designer and could build and repair any computer. She loved to sew, croquet, tat, and did



meticulous needlework. All her family and friends were thankful recipients of her talents. Wendy also



was a wonderful cook and baker. Nothing made her happier than to share her talents with her loved



ones. She had an unwavering passion for animals and was inseparable from her beloved dog Red.



Wendy is survived by her two sons, Al and Dave Thorne and her two grandchildren Savannah and



Mason, her sisters Paige Ludwig (Rick), Faith Zink (Pat) and Molly Yates (Troy) and numerous Aunts,



Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and cousins. No services are being held.



