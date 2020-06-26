Wendy Gabrielle Roberts
1963 - 2020
Wendy Gabrielle Roberts, 56, of Ignacio Colorado passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born

November 25, 1963 in Panorama City, California to Bert T. and Joyce Roberts. Wendy was a talented

web designer and could build and repair any computer. She loved to sew, croquet, tat, and did

meticulous needlework. All her family and friends were thankful recipients of her talents. Wendy also

was a wonderful cook and baker. Nothing made her happier than to share her talents with her loved

ones. She had an unwavering passion for animals and was inseparable from her beloved dog Red.

Wendy is survived by her two sons, Al and Dave Thorne and her two grandchildren Savannah and

Mason, her sisters Paige Ludwig (Rick), Faith Zink (Pat) and Molly Yates (Troy) and numerous Aunts,

Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and cousins. No services are being held.

Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
