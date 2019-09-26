|
Devoted husband, father, and friend, "Wonderful" Wayne Settle, 48, of Durango, Colorado, died peacefully in his sleep of heart failure on September 22, 2019. Although his life was unexpectedly cut short, his was a life lived large, with generosity and love for those lucky enough to know him.
Born June 20, 1971, Wayne diligently worked in the grocery industry much of his life and was an avid athlete and sports fanatic. He lived by the words of one of his sports idols, #14 Pete Rose, "No matter what: Always play to win." Whether in work or play, friendly competition motivated him to be "the best." Wayne turned negative challenges into positive fuel for constant improvement.
Wayne was a die-hard NY Jets and Yankees fan and admired The Packers' Brett Favre. Despite not learning to ice skate while growing up in Florida, Wayne took up hockey in Durango a few years ago, adding to the long list of sports he excelled at. Wayne also enjoyed playing sports video games online with his son, Tyler, and brother, Cody. It's very fitting that Wayne spent his last day playing his favorite sport of all: softball.
Wayne had an incredible sense of humor to go along with his big heart. He made everyone around him feel loved with a toothy grin, contagious laugh, and bear hugs. His biggest source of pride was his family. Wayne adored his wife, sons, daughters, and grandchildren. His "inner 6-year-old" came out frequently and he showed his family affection through WWE-style wrestling.
When Wayne married Wendy Graham in 2014, "The FunSquad," was born. From skydiving to scuba diving, relaxing beach vacations, and thrillling cage-diving with 16-foot great white sharks in New Zealand during the couple's honeymoon, together, they adventured near and far around the globe.
Wayne is preceded in death by his favorite grandpa Harry Hartman. He is survived by the love of his life, Wendy Graham Settle, and his cherished family: mother-in-law Lani Graham, father Kenneth Settle, his favorite Uncle Pat Hartman, brothers Kenneth Jr Settle, Caleb Settle, Cody Jackson, and Craig Jackson, sons Jason Settle and Tyler Settle, daughters Angel Settle and Sabrina Hackl, three beautiful granddaughters, the Skyhorse family, and his intrepid tripod pug, Percy Harvin.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make generous tax-deductible contributions to the "Wayne Settle Athletic Scholarship Fund" to help fund recreational league sports, so that all may play, regardless of financial limitations. The fund is held at the Community Foundation. Make donations in-person at the Bank of the San Juans, mail a check to the Community Foundation: PO Box 1673, Durango CO 81302, or click the "donate" button to donate online at www.swcommunityfoundation.org. Please specify "Wayne Settle Athletic Scholarship Fund" in the memo/note to seller line.
All who knew and loved Wayne are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, October 11. The Celebration of Life ceremony/service begins at the Fort Lewis College softball fields at 4 pm. Guests are encouraged to wear a sports jersey and share a favorite memory of Wayne. Refreshments served immediately following. Following the Celebration of Life, guests are invited to Chapman Hill Ice Arena for the 6:30 pm public skate featuring a live band and light show ($5 includes skate rentals). Then, at 8pm, guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and dance to old skool hip-hop in Wayne's honor at an Open House in the Chapman Hill Ice Rink lobby. Stick around for the adult hockey games until 11:30pm.
A final memorial gathering with close family and friends will also be held in Cozumel, Mexico on Day of the Dead, November 1, 2019. "Wonderful" Wayne Settle
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 26, 2019