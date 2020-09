Or Copy this URL to Share

Wayne Martinez, 66, of Durango, CO, died 8/20/2020 at his home in Durango. Born 12/2/1954 in Durango.

He was preceded in death by his wife Pat and his mother Ramona.

He was survived by friend Jill Herrin, sister Eunice Martinez Lancing, nieces, and nephews.

No service will be held.



