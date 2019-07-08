|
|
|
Warren K. Hall, 66, of Larkspur, died September 26, 2015 in his home. Born November 22, 1948.
He worked in social services and mental health services in Durango for many years before retiring.
Warren is survived by his wife, Barbara Hall, of Omaha, son, Drew (Janet), of Saudi Arabia, daughter, Meredith (Justin), of Omaha, and several grand kids.
A committal service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Marks Episcopal Church 910 E. 3rd Ave.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 8, 2019