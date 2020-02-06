|
Walter "Wally" Rankin Buckallew, age 76, of Plymouth, CA, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Plymouth, CA. Walter was born in Hollywood, CA on May 16, 1943, a son of the late Leona Alice (Rankin) and Howard Herman Buckallew.
Wally had a successful 41 year career in the motion picture industry and as Staff Shop Head at 20th Century Fox Film building sets and creating special effects for such films ranging as far back as The Sound of Music, 1964, until his retirement in 2005. He was a cowboy at heart, and loved everything country or western. Thinking, he and John Denver are singing a duet of "Rocky Mountain High" in Heaven.
Wally is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn; daughter, Melinda (Chris) Villarreal; sons Monty Buckallew (Katy), Shane Buckallew (Marirose); grandchildren, Lillian Villarreal, Wes Villarreal, Brandon Buckallew, Brody Buckallew, Brayden Buckallew, and Cody Buckallew.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at Sunset View Cemetery, Tranquility Garden Jackson, on Friday, February 7, 2020, 1:00 P.M. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 6, 2020