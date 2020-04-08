Home

Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Ouray Memorial Cemetery
Ignacio, CO
Vonestine J. William


1940 - 2020
Vonestine J. William Obituary
Vonestine J. William passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. She was 79 years old. Vonestine was born May 20, 1940, to Roy William and Mary Bean William. She was a lifelong resident of Ignacio.

She attended schools in Ignacio and Santa Fe, NM and college in Albuquerque, NM. She eventually returned to Ignacio to work and raise her family. Vonestine enjoyed playing slots at the casinos and taking small trips to other casinos in the area. Her family was paramount in her life, she loved and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to country music and especially music by Elvis. One of her fondest memories was visiting Graceland in Memphis, TN.

She is survived by her children: Chandler, Kelly and Val Herrera; Stepchildren: Alan, Stewart, Melva and Monica Herrera; sister: Mary Santistevan; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Eileen Weaver, Mary Suazo and Kenneth Burch, Sr.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Ouray Memorial Cemetery, Ignacio. Guests are limited in number, extended guests are encouraged to distance, but may attend at their discretion.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
