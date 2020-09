Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia J. Herrera, 84, of Marvel, died 11/6/2019, surrounded by family, Born 1/25/1935. A service will be held at 2pm-5pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Marvel Grange Hall, 217 C.R. 133A. The Herrera Family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life for Virginia who passed on 11/6/2019. Light refreshments provided. Masks will be provided.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store