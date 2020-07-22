1/1
Victor Monte
1953 - 2020
Victor Cyrus Monte passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center. He was 67 years old.

Victor was born July 9, 1953, to John & Effie Monte in Ignacio. He grew up in and attended schools in Ignacio where he played baseball and was in band while in High School. Victor married Stephanie (Vigil) in 1977 and the new family moved to Phoenix for Victor to attend Universal Technical Institute. Victor began working for Asarco Copper Mine as a heavy equipment mechanic in Tucson, AZ. Mary was born to the family while in Phoenix and Nicholas in Tucson. The family returned home to the Ignacio area in 1984 and Victor began working for the Colorado Department of Transportation as a snowplow driver and road maintenance, retiring in 1999.

Victor went back to school to obtain a bachelor's degree in art and a minor in geology at Fort Lewis College in the early 2000's. He was a gifted pianist portrait/natural landscape painter, jewelry artisan and crafting ceramics. He enjoyed spelunking, was an artifact hunter, metal detector enthusiast, and watching the night sky and constellations. Victor was a proud Southern Ute man. He participated in Tribal traditions and studied Ute History. He very much enjoyed watching his grandson, Peyton play YAFL Football for the Durango Demons and basketball.

Victor took care of all of his family. He was there for his mom and his brothers. He was a loved friend, cousin, uncle, father, husband and grandfather. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his mother: Effie Monte; children: Mary (Patrick Eagle) Monte and Nicholas (Denisha) Monte; grandchildren: Peyton, Marcia, T.J., Gunner, Rozena, Marc, Malik, Mitchell, and Raven; siblings: Victoria Gill, Sherry Salazar, and Drake Monte; and his fur-babies: Mo, Lucy, Bob, and Chuck.

He was preceded in death by his father: John Monte; siblings: Norton Monte, Johnny Monte and Steven Monte; and niece: Blossom Lucas.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 23rd AND Saturday, July 25th at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 E. 3rd Ave., Durango, CO. In order to practice social distancing, Immediate family are invited to attend a visitation, which will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Extended family & friends are encouraged to pay their respects during a celebration of life on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All who attend are asked to wear a face mask. Those who choose not to attend in person, can watch the Celebration of Life service via live stream: https://www.youtube.com/user/thehoodmortuary

Published in The Durango Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hood Mortuary
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hood Mortuary
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life service via live stream
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cecilia Redd
