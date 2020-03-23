Home

Verna Bernice Griggs

Verna Bernice Griggs Obituary
Verna Bernice Griggs, 82, of Round Rock, TX (formerly of Ignacio), died 3/22/2020, at home, surrounded by family, Born 6/29/1937. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Ignacio East Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bob Griggs; children: David Paul Griggs, Rebecca Ruth Homer, Timothy Daniel Griggs, John Joseph Griggs; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and wonderful friends. Due to federal regulations, attendees are encouraged to: bring their own seating and practice recommended social distancing.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 23, 2020
