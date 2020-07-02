Valery Lee Blood was born on Dec 23, 1974, in Durango, CO, to Wanda and Calvin Uptain. She was in the founding class of Durango Early Learning Center, and later went to Riverview, Smiley, and graduated in 93 from DHS. She completed 2 years of pre-pharmacy at FLC and was accepted to the UNM School of Pharmacy. She graduated with honors in Dec 1998.



She married Jeremy Blood on August 1, 1999. The birth of their daughters, Bridgess in 2002 and Braisy in 2004 was the best thing that ever happened to her. She loved being a mom and delighted in the girls. Her favorite thing in the world was to spend time with them. They all really loved their time spent at Navajo Lake and camping above Mancos, CO.



Valery was a Pharmacist at Target in Farmington, and sometimes at Kare Drug in Aztec. She loved her pharmacy family and her many wonderful customers.



She is survived by Jeremy Blood, her daughters Bridgess Blood, 18, and Braisy Blood, 16, her mother and stepfather, Wanda and Mac Cason, her brother Travis Uptain, his partner Christine Just, and her 3 nephews Morrgan, Wyatt and Warren Uptain, all of Durango. She is also survived by her grandmother Lola Roberts in Texas, and her grandmother Norma Uptain in Wyoming. She had many, many cousins, wonderful aunts and uncles, and large extended family. Her family meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her father and both



grandfathers.



Valery always had a special glow about her and was so beautiful inside and out. She truly cared about her many friends, classmates, customers, and family. But the most precious and dear to her heart were Bridgess and Braisy.



She died when another vehicle hit them head-on near Flagstaff, Arizona, on June 19, 2020. Braisy was critically injured, but is on her way to physical recovery.



A Memorial Service will be held later this summer, when both of her daughters are able to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store