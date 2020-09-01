1/1
Val Herrera
1971 - 2020
Val Herrera passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center. He was 48 years old. Val was born October 21, 1971 and is preceded in death by his mother, Vonestine William; father, Javin Herrera, and his brother Chandler Herrera.
Val was born and raised in Ignacio, Colorado graduating from Ignacio High School in 1990, where he played football and wrestled.
He worked in the concrete business in the 4 corners area for most of his life.
He enjoyed riding his Harley, listening to country music, eating a good steak, and spending time with friends and family.
He is the proud father of his son Randy Herrera; daughter, Tasha Herrera, and grandpa to Kieley White Thunder.
He is also survived by his Sisters Kelly, Monica, Melva Herrera, and Marcy Ekiko; his Brothers Alan, Rhett and Stewart Herrera; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9am-10am at Hood Mortuary Chapel in Durango. Following visitation, there will be a Graveside Service at Ouray Memorial Cemetery, in Ignacio at 11am. All are welcome to attend and are encouraged to wear masks. Seating is limited, please feel free to bring your own chairs.

Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hood Mortuary
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ouray Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to his family. We will miss his weekly visits and hanging out in our back porch. Val was a great person and would do anything for his friends. He would show up somewhere n gone before you knew he was gone. Rest in peace our friend we will see you "laters"!!
Marlene Vigil
Friend
September 1, 2020
Val was a great guy and will be missed by all
Patricia Jacket
Friend
September 1, 2020
our condolences to the family...he was a great friend to us. we will miss him...prayers for strength and comfort.
sharon and michael
