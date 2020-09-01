Val Herrera passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center. He was 48 years old. Val was born October 21, 1971 and is preceded in death by his mother, Vonestine William; father, Javin Herrera, and his brother Chandler Herrera.

Val was born and raised in Ignacio, Colorado graduating from Ignacio High School in 1990, where he played football and wrestled.

He worked in the concrete business in the 4 corners area for most of his life.

He enjoyed riding his Harley, listening to country music, eating a good steak, and spending time with friends and family.

He is the proud father of his son Randy Herrera; daughter, Tasha Herrera, and grandpa to Kieley White Thunder.

He is also survived by his Sisters Kelly, Monica, Melva Herrera, and Marcy Ekiko; his Brothers Alan, Rhett and Stewart Herrera; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9am-10am at Hood Mortuary Chapel in Durango. Following visitation, there will be a Graveside Service at Ouray Memorial Cemetery, in Ignacio at 11am. All are welcome to attend and are encouraged to wear masks. Seating is limited, please feel free to bring your own chairs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store