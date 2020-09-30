1/1
Ty Jordan MacGuffie
Ty Jordan MacGuffie, 24, of Purgatory, passed away 9/28/2020, at his home in Durango, Colorado, Born 9/13/1996. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Crestview Cemetery by Elmore's Corners. Ty was known for his kind loving soul, artistic eye, and brilliant mind. He had a love for skiing, reading, and creating artwork. He is survived by his parents: Bill and Diane MacGuffie; siblings: Derek (Savannah) MacGuffie, Jamie (Ken) Kooser, and Joy (Justin) Harris; numerous loving family members, and very close friends. His bright smile will live on forever in our hearts.

Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
