Todd Michael Wilson, 44, of Bayfield, Colorado passed away in the Mercy Hospice House after a brief and intense struggle with colorectal cancer on January 21, 2020.
Todd was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on June 14, 1975 to David and Lauren Wilson. In 1978 his family moved to Shawano, Wisconsin where Todd spent his growing years. He graduated from Shawano Community High School in 1993. He studied architecture at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. In 1997 he moved to Colorado to pursue life at Vallecito Lake. This quaint, close community drew him in and he lived there for the next 25 years. He was involved in building many fine homes in the area as well as tending bar at a local restaurant. He enjoyed lending his services as a lighting technician to the Snowdown Follies for many years. Though a quiet man, Todd's ability to have fun won him many friends. Even though he resided in Colorado he always remained an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
He is survived by his parents, Lauren and David Wilson (Shawano, WI), sisters Jenny Maltbey, Julie Schroeder (Shawano, WI) and Joanne Kelly (Flora Vista, NM), many loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless special friends, and his faithful dog Abby.
His family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Four Corners Rehabilitation Center, and most expressly to the Mercy Hospice House for their care and compassion.
A celebration of life will take place at the Vallecito Community Center on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Bring love and stories of your memories of Todd to share.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 27, 2020