Tobin Ervin Sinclair
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tobin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tobin Ervin Sinclair Jr left this world much too soon on the evening of June 22nd 2020 at his residence in Durango Colorado. He was 37 years old.

Tobin was born to Paula Edwards and Tobin Sinclair Sr on November 17th 1982 in Bakersfield California. Tobins life was an adventure as he traveled to and lived in many states throughout his life including California, Montana, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Colorado and Kansas touching many lives along the way. Having come and gone several times already he ultimately chose to settle and build his life in Durango surrounded by many friends and his family.

Tobin dabbled in several careers throughout his life including on and off shore drilling, gardening with a local nursery, a cultivator, and recently he was a builder. He was full of ideas, he was very bright. He loved to make music, it was his dream to one day share it with the world.

Tobin loved to reminisce about all he had seen and experienced throughout all those adventures. He had a wonderful laugh and sense of humor. Tobin loved art, music, cultivation, a good story, his dog and his friends. But most of all he loved his family and his children. He was very proud of his kids. Tobin was a poet, a dreamer, and a charmer. He was a wonderful father, brother, son and uncle. Tobin gave the best hugs and compliments. He was a bright light. He will be loved and missed forever.

Tobin is proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents William Edwards (Opa) and Pauline Wamble (Oma), his sister Wendy Timms and his cousin Daniel Snook. He is survived by his mother Paula Edwards, his father Tobin Sinclair Sr (Gaylene), his paternal grandparents Richard and Pat Sinclair, his brother Jeremy Howell (Heather), his children Roxanne Sinclair, Lilly Sinclair, Branden Sinclair, Dazlyn Sinclair, Nova Sinclair, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will take place at 3312 county road 234 in Durango Colorado on July 11, 2020 at 2:00.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 29, 2020
Friend
June 29, 2020
Friend
June 29, 2020
we found a voice-mail from you today and Jeremy and I listened to it on repeat. I miss your voice. I miss your smile. God i miss your hugs. I can't say goodbye because it will never be goodbye. I will carry you with us in all those big moments that you will miss and I will imagine you there with us. Because I know you will be there with us always. I hope it is beautiful and gentle where you've gone and there is no more pain. I love you more than words. Shine bright my brother and watch over us. ❤❤❤ Heather
Heather Howell
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved