Tobin Ervin Sinclair Jr left this world much too soon on the evening of June 22nd 2020 at his residence in Durango Colorado. He was 37 years old.



Tobin was born to Paula Edwards and Tobin Sinclair Sr on November 17th 1982 in Bakersfield California. Tobins life was an adventure as he traveled to and lived in many states throughout his life including California, Montana, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Colorado and Kansas touching many lives along the way. Having come and gone several times already he ultimately chose to settle and build his life in Durango surrounded by many friends and his family.



Tobin dabbled in several careers throughout his life including on and off shore drilling, gardening with a local nursery, a cultivator, and recently he was a builder. He was full of ideas, he was very bright. He loved to make music, it was his dream to one day share it with the world.



Tobin loved to reminisce about all he had seen and experienced throughout all those adventures. He had a wonderful laugh and sense of humor. Tobin loved art, music, cultivation, a good story, his dog and his friends. But most of all he loved his family and his children. He was very proud of his kids. Tobin was a poet, a dreamer, and a charmer. He was a wonderful father, brother, son and uncle. Tobin gave the best hugs and compliments. He was a bright light. He will be loved and missed forever.



Tobin is proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents William Edwards (Opa) and Pauline Wamble (Oma), his sister Wendy Timms and his cousin Daniel Snook. He is survived by his mother Paula Edwards, his father Tobin Sinclair Sr (Gaylene), his paternal grandparents Richard and Pat Sinclair, his brother Jeremy Howell (Heather), his children Roxanne Sinclair, Lilly Sinclair, Branden Sinclair, Dazlyn Sinclair, Nova Sinclair, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



A celebration of life will take place at 3312 county road 234 in Durango Colorado on July 11, 2020 at 2:00.



