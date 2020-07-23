Tina Marie Hickman, daughter of Sharon (Martinez) Hickman and Phil Lee Martinez of Bayfield, Colorado, was born on December 31, 1961 in Durango, CO. She passed away on July 17, 2020 in Thornton, CO.



Tina attended Bayfield Public Schools then moved to the Denver area where she lived for 41 years. She graduated from Community College of Denver and DeVry University.



Tina enjoyed the outdoors and walked at least two miles every day. She was a dedicated animal lover, although birds of all kinds were her main focus. She loved to go "birdwatching" and read whatever she could about them. She also was a big fan of music. She attended every concert she could. She also enjoyed a great sense of curiosity about the planets, stars, ocean, and any and all life. She was curious about the entire universe.



Tina is survived by her mother, her sister, Angela (Gordon) Lee and her aunt, Joanne McCoy all from Bayfield, CO, her uncle, Sam (Gayle) Hickman of Wheat Ridge, CO, her partner of 28 years, Julie Walker of Thornton, CO, niece, Lillie Charis (Austin) of Farmington, NM, nephews, Craig (Hanna) Lee of Cortez, CO, Derek (Destry) Lee of Bayfield, CO, great-nephews Wade and Caleb Lee of Cortez, CO, and great-niece, Zoe Woods of Bayfield, CO.



Graveside services will be held soon for the family only.



