Timothy Bailey, 82, of North Conway, NH, died 12/17/2019 in Merriman House. Tim lived in Bayfield from 1995-2018. He was an avid Skier, a member of St. Bartholomew Church, the Knights of Columbus & a past President of the Bayfield Lions Club. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Shirley; children Katy, Bryan & Meaghan; stepchildren Doug Briggs & Janet Wells. A local memorial service to be determined in January 2020 at St. Bartholomew Church, Bayfield, CO.
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 23, 2019