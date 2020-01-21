|
Thomas W. "Tommy" Beuten, 77, died Sunday, Jan. 12, surrounded by his friends and family at the Cool Water Ranch, his lifetime home, in Bayfield, Colorado.
Tommy's first love was the guitar -- he was self-taught and taking to the stage and a radio show as early as 8-years-old. He was a beloved local musician, who played in bands starting in the 1950s including The Lords of London, the Honkers, Brother's Music Band and C.W. Shuffle. Tommy was a contemporary and mentor to numerous musicians in Southwest Colorado and New Mexico. He enjoyed sharing his profound knowledge of all-things-sports and music.
Born June 24, 1942, in Paonia, Colorado, to Fred and Alta Beuten. He lived on a ranch on Ragged Mountain before moving to Cool Water, where he ultimately was caretaker and manager of the resort business. He attended first grade in a one-room schoolhouse near the ranch and attended second grade through high school at Bayfield Schools, graduating in 1960 as salutatorian and lettering in football, baseball and basketball at Bayfield High School.
He attended Colorado State University, Brigham Young University and Fort Lewis College.
Tommy was an avid golfer and longtime member of Hillcrest Golf Course and an avid fisherman who loved nothing more than standing in the cold water of Pine River casting a fly.
Tommy is survived by his wife Judy, son Darrell (Cathy), daughter Tiffany (Jeff), grandchildren Matt, Lily, Krysten, Darian, Brittany and Dante, and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be Wednesday, June 24, at the Cool Water Ranch. More information will be available as the date nears.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 21, 2020