Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Mathew Russin


1927 - 2020
Thomas Mathew Russin was born November 22, 1927 in Montville, NJ. He was the youngest of eight children and raised by his father after his mother died when he was 4 years old. He was drafted into the Army at the end of World War II and served in Japan. After returning to the US, Tom pursued varying careers including store ownership and house remodeling. Within a few years he returned to service as a Marine before finally settling on the Air Force to complete his 20 year career as a jet mechanic. Along the way he married the love of his life, Jane Wright, in 1960 and had two children, a son and daughter. They settled in Tucson, AZ in 1968 and eventually moved to Durango, CO in 2013 to be closer to family.

After retiring from the Air Force he completed his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Arizona and taught for almost 20 years. Finally not content to retire, he bought a business which he ran till his death on March 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane and all of his siblings. He is survived by his son Robert Russin(Nina Russin) and daughter Peggy Russin(Johanna Martin) and the many friends he made along the way.

Service arrangements are pending. Donations in his memory can be made to the Hospice of Mercy.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
