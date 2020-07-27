Thomas Charles Litsey, 85, of Marvel, CO, died 7/14/2020, in Marvel, CO, Born 10/21/1934. A service will be held at Zoom Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Contact Trish at turtlemom5@yahoo.com. Tom is survived by cousin Betty Faverino of Aztec and numerous cousins. He lived in Marvel for 12 years with Trish and Julian Arny and enjoyed community activities. Tommy had many friends from Community Connections, in Durango and Marvel. He wanted to be remembered as a kind man, and he truly was. He will be greatly missed.



