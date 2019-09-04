Home

Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Columba Catholic Church
Durango, CO
View Map
Theodore Foss Roe


1931 - 2019
Theodore Foss Roe Obituary
Theodore Foss Roe passed away at his home on August 30, 2019 in Durango, CO, just after meeting his great-grandson for the first time, Ted was 87 years old.
Theodore was born to Raymond and Harriett Roe on November 30, 1931 in Hornell, NY. Ted graduated from Clarkson University's College of Technology with a degree in Electrical Engineering and a master's degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, MA. He was a member of the Eta Kappa Nu Association and followed the Clarkson University hockey team, the Knights, for many years. Ted spent his career, as an Electrical Engineer, working on missile defense and the art of satellite triangulation during the height of the Cold War. Ted loved math so much, that in his retirement, he read math books just for fun. Ted delighted in being able to re-prove theorems and solve problems. In his early years, Ted was a golfer, skier, and enjoyed horseback riding. Ted's clear passion as an adult was playing Duplicate Bridge, which he did for 70 years! Grampa Ted held education in high regard and always encouraged and helped support his grandchildren in their own collegiate endeavors. Ted was a gentleman with a penchant for routines. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ted is survived by his wife of 54 years Patricia Roe; son Theodore of Highland, NY; Daughter Heidi (David) McMillan of Durango, CO; grandchildren Samantha, Ellison, Ian, Alastair, and Travis; and great-grandson Cassius.
A service will be held for Ted at St. Columba Catholic Church in Durango, CO on Saturday, 1800 E. 2nd Ave., Durango September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
