Sylvia Emily Weaver
Sylvia Weaver passed away on September 23, 2020 at her home in Bayfield, CO surrounded by family.

Sylvia loved spending time with her family and teaching her children & grandchildren. Sylvia worked for Head-Start BES & Transportation for 20 years, where she enjoyed her work with young children. Her favorite hobbies were sewing, beading, reading, cooking and canning. Sylvia also loved going to Bingo and visiting the casino. She took pride in her cattle and working the family ranch and enjoyed the outdoors. Sylvia saw beauty in the world everywhere she looked. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, intelligence, empathy and understanding.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her children Gina & Joel and siblings Henry Alire & Jimmy Alire.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Arthur Weaver; children John (Renee), Lena (Fred), Dee (Mike), Lida (Frank), and Bill; foster children Roland Norris and Rudly Weaver; siblings Frances Wilkey and Rudy Alire; brother in-law Wilford (Mary) Weaver; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at Hood Mortuary, 1261 E. Third Avenue, Durango, CO.

Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Hood Mortuary
SEP
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hood Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
September 24, 2020
