Steven passed away August 31, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center, at the age of 64. He was born and raised in Blythe, California on December 11th, 1955. Upon graduating high school and college, he moved to Denver, Colorado where he married and had a daughter whom he cherished. The marriage ended in divorce.



Steve then completed the FBI academy and moved to Washington, D.C. with his favorite wolf pup and pursued a career with the federal government as a federal law enforcement agent. After retirement, longing to get to the mountains, Steve moved to Durango, Colorado, where he worked for King Soopers as an investigator for the region.



While working and living in Durango he made many good friends, including his best friend, Deborah Warner, with whom he shared his life for the past 15 years.



In the final chapter of his life, Steve managed the bar at the American Legion and took great pride in making it a safe, clean environment. At the American Legion, he could be always be relied upon for good conversation or just to share a laugh. This year he received the Best of Durango Award for a Fraternal Organization.



He leaves behind a daughter, two grandchildren, and many friends. A celebration dinner will be held at a later date along with the spreading of his ashes at Lake Powell.



