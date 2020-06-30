Stephen Scott
Stephen Scott, 62, of Durango, died 6/15/2020, at brother's home, Born 4/21/1958. Service will be held at a later date. Stephen is a former banker at TBK. He was president of the Builder's Assoc. Stephen was a forever dog adopter. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Stephen's memory to La Plata County Humane Society. He is survived by his mom, brother and sister. He will be missed dearly.

Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
