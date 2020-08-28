1/1
Stephen James Teehan
SOUTH DENNIS - Stephen James Teehan, 66, of South Dennis, MA, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2020. Steve was born and raised in Springfield, MA. From 1975 to 1987, Steve lived in Durango, CO, where he made many friends and met his bride, Mary. In 1987 they settled in the town of Dennis, where they raised their son, Luke.

A phenomenal husband, son, brother, uncle, and father, he leaves deeply joyful memories in the hearts of those he loved: his best friend and wife of 35 years, Mary Loebig; their son Lucas Loebig-Teehan; and many siblings, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Patrick Teehan and Loris Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Teehan of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Steve was a passionate humanitarian and served on the Town of Dennis' Human Services committee for many years. He had a well-informed mind and cared deeply about issues of social justice and the environment.

Steve acted as a foster parent and mentor to many teenagers over his lifetime. He was the best friend anyone could ever want, as well as a wonderful cook and party host. Steve and Mary's home is known as a place where everyone's welcome - where great food, live music, and laughter are a must.

Steve will be lovingly remembered by many, many wonderful people throughout the country.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Steve's memory to the disaster relief fund at the American Red Cross
American Red Cross

Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
August 28, 2020
I remember Steve and Mary really well, they took care of our place one time while we were gone. I had to teach them to milk goats! They were awesome people. My deepest condolences to Mary.
Karen Moon (formerly Tucker)
Friend
