Dr. Stephen Alan Roderick, 75, of Durango, Colorado passed peacefully on July 4, 2020 at Mercy Hospice House in Durango. Stephen was born October 27, 1944 in Decatur, IL to Marjorie Elaine Purdom and Grover Andrew Roderick, Jr.



Stephen received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL in 1966 and began his career as an elementary school teacher in Verdon, IL. He completed his Ph.D. at the University of Iowa in 1972 contributing to the continued development of the Iowa Test of Basic Skills. After teaching at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, he moved to Durango in 1980 accepting an appointment at Fort Lewis College. His career at Fort Lewis College spanned over 30 years. He held several positions at FLC including Dean of the School of Education, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. He was an avid supporter of Skyhawks Athletics. He believed deeply in the transformative power of education as well as the St. Louis Cardinals. It is to be noted that the best day of his life was January 16, 1956 when his brother David Curtis was born.



He is survived by his daughters Joslin I. Roderick (Peter David), Jennifer-Rebecca Roderick (Jason Borges), and Sethany A. Roderick; his granddaughter Amelie O. Borges; his siblings Sue Roderick, David Roderick (Judy Roderick), Robert Roderick (Carol Roderick); Vicki Swanson; his aunt Barbara J. McAtee; his niece Jamie C. Byall (Alex Byall) and their daughter Emma.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Stephen A. Roderick Endowed Scholarship Fund at Fort Lewis College. The family is planning a virtual memorial service. To be included in the memorial service or to share a memory please email drstephenroderick@gmail.com.



