Dr. Stephen A. Roderick, former Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO died Saturday July 4, 2020 of heart failure. He was 75.Dr. Roderick also served as interim president of the college in 1998.A full obituary will follow. The family is preparing a virtual memorial service and welcomes any photos and videos. Send to: drstephenroderick@gmail.com