|
|
|
Stella Rose Neeley, 77, of Globe, Arizona, died 12/22/2019, Odessa, Texas, Born 5/25/1942. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Mancos Chapel. Visitation has been scheduled for Monday morning at the church at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Stella Rose Neeley
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 26, 2019