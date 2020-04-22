|
|
Stanley R. Frost passed away at his home in Ignacio, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was 84 years old. Stanley was born May 16, 1935 to Bertha Norris Frost and Andrew Frost on the Southern Ute Reservation. He was a lifelong resident of Ignacio.
Stanley started work at a young age. He attended the Ute Vocational School and transferred to Ignacio High School. After graduating from Ignacio High School, he attended Haskell Indian School and trained to be a mechanic in Denver. He also completed Indian Police Training at the academy in Brigham City, Utah. In his younger days, Stanley enjoyed bronc riding and competed in local rodeos. In college, Stanley worked as a food and beverage vendor for sporting events at Kansas University. He held various jobs for the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, including a Mechanic in the old shop yard, Police Officer, Assistant Health Director, Development Assistant for Tribal Housing, and Field Technician for the Department of Natural Resources. He helped establish the CHR program for the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. He also helped establish the Southern Colorado Ute Service Unit under the Indian Health Service, Albuquerque Area Office. Stanley and Ben Watts Sr. created the tribal seal for the Southern Ute Indian Tribe at the request of the late Chairman Leonard C. Burch and Tribal Council. He also started his business, Weaselskin Land & Cultural Services, d/b/a Michael A. Frost Environmental Services.
Stanley is survived by his wife Shirley Frost; son Vernon (Joyce) Frost; daughters Vivian and Cheryl Frost; grandchildren JoGenia, James (Charlotte), Byron Jr. (Clarissa), Devin, Cameron, Kelsey, Marysa; great-grandchildren Kyla, "The Boston Boys" Manuel, Roo & Trevor Myore, Sage, Anthony, Birdie, and Lane; daughters in-law Alice, Joyce, and Wahleah; many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded by his parents Andrew and Bertha; sons Michael A. Frost and Byron Red Sr.; brothers Jack Sr., Billy, James and Burke; and sister Kathleen.
A Traditional Wake will be held at his house, 15161 Highway 172, on Friday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m., followed by a Sunrise Service on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Ouray Cemetery.
Guests are invited and encouraged to practice social distancing, but may attend at their discretion.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 22, 2020