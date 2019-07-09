Services Visitation 11:00 AM Kemmerer LDS Stake Center Kemmerer , CO View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Kemmerer LDS Stake Center Resources More Obituaries for Shirley Mower Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shirley Berg Mower

1928 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email The world is such a much better place because of Shirley Mower's goodness. Her selfless, compassionate loving example has touched and influenced so many lives.



Shirley Berg Mower passed away peacefully on July 7th, 2019 at the age of 91 at South Lincoln Nursing Center. Shirley was born on January 11, 1928, in American Fork, Utah to Don and Bernice Berg. She was the oldest of 4 children. The family spent their summers working the family sheep ranch near Kamas, Utah. This is where she developed her love of sheep, ranch life and her strong work ethic at a very young age. The winter months were spent in American Fork, Utah, where she attended school, graduating in 1946. In 1948, she married and had two children, Christy and Ricky, later divorcing. Ricky died in a tragic accident in 1954. In 1955, she married her little brother's best friend, Bill Mower. They lived in American Fork where their family grew by 3 more girls, Pam, Billee and Bobbee. They later moved to Nucla, Co. where Bill and Shirley's son, John, was born. They moved to Kemmerer, Wy in 1963 where they made their forever Wyoming home.



Shirley was an influential part of her community. She served on the zoning board for 3 years, Lincoln County Fair board for 6 years, served on the Senior citizen board and was the Chairman of the JC Penney Homestead and was a key part of getting it registered on the National Historical Society. She was the first woman President of the Kemmerer Chamber of Commerce; she was also named Outstanding Woman of the Year in 1987. She worked for First Wyoming Bank for 16 years, some of her many positions at the bank included, supervisor over tellers, public relations, advertising (which she won numerous awards) and was the vice president of marketing. In her 60's, she started a new career path by opening a very successful clothing store called Shirley's Fashion Place. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings in primary, young women and relief society. She was relief society president (twice), president of Jr Sunday school, and the activity director in the Stake MIA.



Her family was the most important part of her life!!



She is survived by children Christy (Larry) Cook of Diamondville Wyoming, Billee (Lonnie) Woodbridge of Arco Idaho, Bobbee (Eric) Rudy of Kemmerer, Wyoming, John (Carol) Mower of Durango, Colorado, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren and her sister Joan Cumming of Kamas Utah.



She is proceeded in death by her husband William Mower, Ricky Mower (son), Pamela Pellerin (daughter), Matthew Pellerin (grandson), Beverly Holden (sister), and Don Berg (brother).



Visitation will be held at the Kemmerer LDS Stake Center in Kemmerer on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 Noon Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Kemmerer LDS Stake Center, with Bro. Chad Seiler officiating. Interment will precede services at the South Lincoln Cemetery, Kemmerer, WY.



Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Wyoming Chapter of the ; 2232 Dell Range Blvd. Ste. 101 Cheyenne, WY 82009; or to the , Wyoming Chapter, 333 S. Beech Street, Casper, WY 82601, or to that of the donor's choice.