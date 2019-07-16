Sharon Lynn Harris was born on November 19, 1957, in Grand Haven, MI, to Frank and Alma Povilaitis. She attended school in Spring Lake, MI, and graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1976. Growing up near Lake Michigan, she quickly found a love for the majestic water and sandy beaches which became a staple point in her life. She would often visit the beach in the early morning and silently sip her coffee and watch as the waves roll in. As a young adult she attended Muskegon Community College, majoring in Journalism. From a young age, she developed a passion for reading especially mystery novels. She was part writer, part detective. She also had an appreciation of fine jewelry, handbags, and apparel. She loved to look good, but vanity wasn't part of her. Her heart ached for those in need especially animals. There wasn't a stray she wouldn't feed, nor an animal she didn't love. She spent her 20's in Grand Rapids, MI where she met her future husband Ron Harris. They wed on September 9, 1989 and had a son, Charles F. Harris born March 11, 1994. She had a phrase that she lived by, "Find your tribe and love them hard". Her son became a beacon of light in her life. She made each day special, even more so on holidays. She was a homemaker, turning any house into a warm, loving, kind place to be. In 1997, her family moved from Michigan to Durango, CO. She soon started work at 2nd Time Around, a consignment shop on 2nd Ave in Durango. It was there she was able to combine her love of clothing, and her eagerness to meet new people to make lifelong friendships. In 2006 she began working in accounting for Directory Plus/Ballantine Communications, Inc., dedicating 14 years to her customers. Again, she made friendships with people and co-workers who she connected with and loved. She experienced tragedy, with a brother dying at a young age, and her father and best friend passing while she was a young adult. She maintained her subtle dry sense of humor and persevered. She learned to fight for what she wanted and be strong no matter what. Her willingness to fight would be no greater than when in May of 2014, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She fought for five long years and was valiant until the end. Only July 11, 2019, she lost that fight. She passed peacefully at Mercy Hospice House. She is survived by her husband Ron E. Harris, son Charles F. Harris, sister Marlene Marshall, brother-in-law Jim Marshall, nephew David Marshall, nieces Debra Carlton, Amber Viles, Heather Carlton, and Rachel Carlton. No services are planned at Sharon's request. Sharon Lynn Harris Published in The Durango Herald on July 16, 2019