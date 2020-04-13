|
Sharon Lee Camarca, 67, of Durango CO passed away April 5th, 2020 with her family by her side after a battle with cancer. Sharon was born on January 18, 1953 in Burbank, CA. She moved to Durango with her high school sweetheart and bereaved husband Glenn in 1973. She was beloved by her family and friends, her warmth and caring influenced all around her, and the path she walked in her life revealed that generous sharing of happiness created more space in the heart. She was involved in many local volunteer organizations over many years, including the founding and running of the Durango Cowboy Gathering, and most recently running the scholarship program for the Elks Lodge. She was a dedicated mother who devoted herself to raising her 3 children. Sharon is survived by her loving husband Glenn Camarca and three daughters Erin Camarca, Katie Bisogno, and Kyra Bensik also of Durango CO. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Colter, Thaden, Roan and Evelyn of Durango and father Nubar Tulanian of Las Vegas NV. She was preceded in death by her mother Joanne Tulanian in 2015. Sharon left this world too early but her loving, caring, and generous spirit will continue on in the hearts of her family and friends. A memorial and celebration of Sharon's life will be held later this summer to honor her adventurous soul and passion for life.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 13, 2020