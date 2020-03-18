|
Seth Alan Conner
(May 30, 1975 - March 15, 2020)
Seth Alan Conner passed away in his home in Powell on March 15, 2020. He was born in Durango, Colorado on May 30, 1975 to Richard and Ginger Conner.
He received his master's degree in welding from the Tulsa Welding School and worked as a welder for Haliburton. He was married to Amanda G. Dusenberry on Jan. 22, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was an all-state high school kicker at Bayfield, Colorado. Seth was a man of true integrity, loyalty, and love. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing, and horn hunting. He truly valued all his friendships and would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norma and Leo Conner, and Doyle and Jennie Sue Hutson.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Ginger Conner, of Bayfield, Colorado; his wife Amanda Conner of Powell; his sister Kacy Conner (Eric) Labato; and his nieces Taylor and Lola.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Powell Wyoming.
Honorable pallbearers are Jake Jenson, Dillan Stainbrook, Seth Malone, Jeremiah Coey, Cory Gosney, and Dominick Martinez. The family requests memorials be sent to .
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 18, 2020