Age 70, passed away on September 18, 2019 in Visalia, CA at home. Born 9/17/1948. He was married to the love of his life, Diane L. Carpenter. They celebrated 52 years of marriage together.
Durango, CO resident for many years – Jim worked at Brown's Shoe Fit in Visalia, CA and Durango, CO. Integrity and honesty was his legacy.
Jim is survived by his wife, Diane, sons James A. Carpenter Jr.,(Vickie) and Kenneth R. Carpenter His grandchildren: Geoffery J. Carpenter, and Kayla R. Carpenter.
A beautiful celebration of Life was held on Saturday 21,2019 @ Visalia Grange Hall with a Military Salute in his honor.
