Senovio T. "Sonnie" Gustamantes

Senovio T. "Sonnie" Gustamantes Obituary
Senovio T. "Sonnie" Gustamantes, 80, of Cortez, died 11/25/2019, at his residence, Born 6/18/1939. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Durango, CO. Father Douglas Hunt will officiate. A Rosary will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Senovio T. "Sonnie" Gustamantes
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
