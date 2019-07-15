|
Scott Earl Wiebe, 39, of Bayfield, CO, died June 24, 2019 on Middle Mountain, Bayfield, CO. Born May 14, 1980.
Scott spent most of his working life as a pipeline surveyor and a locksmith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, football, family, friends.
He is survived by his parents, brother and children.
He was preceded in death by his fiancée, Roberta Rodriguez.
He died of a broken heart.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on July 19, 2019 with lunch following at Bayfield Church of Christ, 2011 Bayfield Parkway, Bayfield, CO.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 15, 2019