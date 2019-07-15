|
|
|
Scott E. Wiebe, 39, of Bayfield, CO, died 6/24/2019, in Middle Mountain, Bayfield, CO, Born 5/14/1980. A service will be held at A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on July 19, 2019 with lunch following at at Bayfield Church of Christ, 2011 Bayfield Parkway, Bayfield, CO.. Scott spent most of his working life as a pipeline surveyor and a locksmith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, football, family, friends. Survived by his parents, brother & children. He was preceded in death by his fiancee, Roberta Rodriguez. He died of a broken heart. Scott E. Wiebe
Published in The Durango Herald on July 15, 2019