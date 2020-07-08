Sarah Jane Baker passed onto the spirit world surrounded by family at her home in Ignacio on July 7, 2020. She was 88 years old. She was born on February 22, 1932.



Sarah worked at the Southern Ute Head Start for numerous years as a teacher. She was also an avid homemaker. Among many things, she loved to crochet, do embroidery, and sew. She was also one of the best tortilla makers, according to her family. In her younger years, she liked to go the Sky Ute Casino where you could always find her trying her luck at the machines or playing bingo. Sarah enjoyed taking drives, she enjoyed cruising out to Spring Creek or down to La Boca, she enjoyed grabbing a snack in Bayfield, and she always enjoyed checking mail which normally lead to stopping at the grocery store before heading home. She enjoyed shopping and going to dinner in Durango and Farmington. Sarah always started her mornings listening to KSUT tribal radio, she would be excited when it came time for Southern Ute Fair and Pow-Wow because she was able to enjoy herself while listening to the songs and watching all the dancers. She also had delight in attending the Annual Beardance and Sundance. There were times that Sarah would travel to different reservations and pow-wows with Elder Services. As the years went by, you could find Sarah sitting in her living room on her favorite chair watching everything outside. Sarah was more than just a strong figure. She was also a woman of gentle smiles and a soothing presence and full of laughter.



Sarah leaves behind her closest family: sons Ronnie and Melvin Baker; daughters Ann Blackbird and Connie Mae; Niece Terry Box and Nephew Tooley Box; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and other numerous family and friends all of whom loved her very much.



Sarah is proceeded in death by her husband of 67 years, Clifford S. Baker; mother Alma Box; brothers: Rhoades Box and Emil Box; sister Alice Box; sons: Iden, Teddy and Wesley Baker and grandsons: Ronald Baker, Shonie Baker and Travis Blackbird.



There will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10am at the Ouray Memorial Cemetery in Ignacio.



