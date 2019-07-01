Sanjean Burch started her journey to the happy hunting grounds on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born May 12, 1951 to Martha Burch Myore and William S. Thompson in Durango, CO. She was a Southern Ute tribal member raised in Bayfield, CO with her brothers. She attended Bayfield School District and Graduated from Bayfield High School in 1969. She was a member of the first women's basketball team in Bayfield. She then went on to attend college and obtained a associates degree in administration.



Sanjean was a hard worker, always had a job and was a giving person to the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Town of Ignacio and Surrounding communities. Serving in many different capacities and organizations such as Peaceful Spirits, The Detox Attendee (1977), director of the Senior Center, Animal Control Officer and proudly served the Southern Ute Police Department as a reserve officer and dispatcher. She also was a dog catcher and a hostess with Sky Ute Casino at the Pino Nuche Restaurant for many years.



Sanjean was a lover and producer of extraordinary beadwork and avid crafter and she loved sharing her finished products and selling at craft shows and going to yard sales. Her hobbies were yardselling, bingo, going to movies, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was very involved in her traditional culture including, Bear Dance, Sun Dance, Pow-wows, and a member of the Native American Church.



She is survived by her Children: Chispas Root, SkyDawn Moccasin-Flower, Shawnda Baker and Brandon "Bear" (Jessica) Baker; step-sons: Farley and Farlen Ketchum; grandchildren: Shailyn, Marisa, Angela, Neveah, Abriana (LaDawn), Odyssey, Arecio, Chrismza, Diego, Elias, Isias, Debin, Nikko, and Izabella; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Zerek, Angel, and Gia; siblings: Dewayne Evensen, Sam Santistevan, Marge Barry, Ian Thompson and Tyson Thompson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers: Christian, and Kaare Evensen, Jr., and a son: Clayton Hawthorne Baker.



A wake will be held at her home 140 CR 316, Ignacio, Monday 7/1/2019, 8 PM to Sunrise. A Funeral will be held Tuesday, 7/2/2019 at 10 am, at the Southern Ute Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Ouray Memorial Cemetery. A meal will follow at the Multipurpose Facility. Published in The Durango Herald on July 1, 2019