Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Southern Ute Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Sanjean Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sanjean Burch


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sanjean Burch Obituary
Sanjean Burch started her journey to the happy hunting grounds on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born May 12, 1951 to Martha Burch Myore and William S. Thompson in Durango, CO. She was a Southern Ute tribal member raised in Bayfield, CO with her brothers. She attended Bayfield School District and Graduated from Bayfield High School in 1969. She was a member of the first women's basketball team in Bayfield. She then went on to attend college and obtained a associates degree in administration.

Sanjean was a hard worker, always had a job and was a giving person to the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Town of Ignacio and Surrounding communities. Serving in many different capacities and organizations such as Peaceful Spirits, The Detox Attendee (1977), director of the Senior Center, Animal Control Officer and proudly served the Southern Ute Police Department as a reserve officer and dispatcher. She also was a dog catcher and a hostess with Sky Ute Casino at the Pino Nuche Restaurant for many years.

Sanjean was a lover and producer of extraordinary beadwork and avid crafter and she loved sharing her finished products and selling at craft shows and going to yard sales. Her hobbies were yardselling, bingo, going to movies, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was very involved in her traditional culture including, Bear Dance, Sun Dance, Pow-wows, and a member of the Native American Church.

She is survived by her Children: Chispas Root, SkyDawn Moccasin-Flower, Shawnda Baker and Brandon "Bear" (Jessica) Baker; step-sons: Farley and Farlen Ketchum; grandchildren: Shailyn, Marisa, Angela, Neveah, Abriana (LaDawn), Odyssey, Arecio, Chrismza, Diego, Elias, Isias, Debin, Nikko, and Izabella; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Zerek, Angel, and Gia; siblings: Dewayne Evensen, Sam Santistevan, Marge Barry, Ian Thompson and Tyson Thompson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers: Christian, and Kaare Evensen, Jr., and a son: Clayton Hawthorne Baker.

A wake will be held at her home 140 CR 316, Ignacio, Monday 7/1/2019, 8 PM to Sunrise. A Funeral will be held Tuesday, 7/2/2019 at 10 am, at the Southern Ute Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Ouray Memorial Cemetery. A meal will follow at the Multipurpose Facility.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now