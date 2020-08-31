Sandra, 79, was born to Andrew and Jane Merritt in Port Arthur, TX. She graduated from Durango High School in 1959, and married George Howard Olbert on August 19, 1962.

Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who put family above all else. Throughout her life, she worked at various occupations, including as a receptionist, realtor, and store manager.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bruce and Herbert Merritt; and sisters Joan Harrold and Carol Bell.

She is survived by brothers Richard and Timothy Merritt; 4 children; grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store