Sandra Lavern (Merritt) Olbert
1941 - 2020
Sandra, 79, was born to Andrew and Jane Merritt in Port Arthur, TX. She graduated from Durango High School in 1959, and married George Howard Olbert on August 19, 1962.
Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who put family above all else. Throughout her life, she worked at various occupations, including as a receptionist, realtor, and store manager.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bruce and Herbert Merritt; and sisters Joan Harrold and Carol Bell.
She is survived by brothers Richard and Timothy Merritt; 4 children; grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 31, 2020.
