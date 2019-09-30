|
Ruth Mason Donovan, age 88 of Russellville, Kentucky passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Creekwood Place Nursing and Rehab. She was a Logan County native born February 10, 1931 to the late James Thomas Mason and Netalie Murphy Mason. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Deane Donovan, a son, Michael Deane Donovan and daughters, Janet Leigh Donovan and Peggy Naomi Donovan. She worked as an L.P.N. in the office of Dr. Charles H. Mathis for many years and was a member of First Baptist Church, 6th and Main streets. She was also a long-time resident of Durango, Colorado where she was a member of the Saint Columba's Catholic Church, was a member of the Durango Elks Emblem Club and served as former State President of the Colorado Woman's D.A.V. Auxiliary.
She is survived by: 1 Son ~ Edward Donovan ~ Russellville, KY. 2 Sisters ~ Elizabeth Ann Devasier and Buford ~ Russellville, KY, Tommie Lou Mason Wilson and Bobby ~ Russellville, KY. 3 Grandchildren ~ Scott Giroux ~ Detroit, MI, Rhyan Giroux ~ Russellville, KY, Kody Tucker ~ Kirkmansville, KY. 3 Great Grandchildren ~ Scarlet Giroux, Jaxon Giroux and Zayden Michael Sitzman
Funeral Services for Ruth Mason Donovan will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Summers, Kirby and Sanders Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Ball officiating and burial to follow in Belmont Cemetery in Allensville. Visitation at the funeral home will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 8:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Vincent dePaul Society Russellville or The s. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Pallbearers: Scott Giroux, Kody Tucker, Rhyan Giroux, Gary Warren, Buford Devasier, Bobby Wilson, Richard Taylor and Tyler Dopel.
Honorary Pallbearers: Buddy Meade and Dr. Charles Mathis. Ruth Mason Donovan
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 30, 2019