March 27, 1931 - November 22, 2020



Ruth Loraine (Williams) Wielang, 89 of Aurora, CO formerly of Durango passed away from natural causes complicated by COVID-19 on November 22, 2020. Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greenmount Cemetery.



The second of four children and the only girl, Ruth was born in Kline, Colorado, and spent her formative years growing up in Breen where her father, Georgie Williams owned and operated the Breen Mercantile with his partner Ross Kimsey. After her father sold the mercantile the family moved into town where Ruth attended and graduated from Durango High School in 1949. Ruth was close to and particularly fond of the other families who settled and lived in the Red Mesa area.



Following high school, Ruth worked for the telephone company as an operator in Durango, a job that she greatly enjoyed. Later in life and after her children were raised, she continued that work at Fitzsimons Army Base and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal in the Denver area. She will most be remembered, however, as a devoted homemaker, mother, Air Force wife, grandmother, and family caretaker. Ruth saw the good in everyone and always put the needs of others in front of her own. She was honest as the day was long, gracious, kind, and compassionate, and never complained. Ruth had a quiet, strong will and put up a remarkable fight, battling the virus that led to her death for 3 weeks, never giving up. Ruth was a third-generation Coloradoan. As the descendant of a Territorial Family, her family's Colorado roots can be traced back to the 1860's. Ruth embodied the quiet fortitude, strength and toughness of these settlers. Her parents both were born and raised in Crawford, CO before moving to the Durango area in 1928. Ruth's family has many members in and around Crawford, as well as the Durango area still today.



Ruth married a local Durangoan, George Robert ("Bob") Wielang in 1950. They were married for 70 years before Bob's recent passing less than two months ago. Bob's career took Ruth and their children to Denver, England, Florida and Italy among other places before returning to their beloved Colorado home and retirement in Aurora, CO.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband George Robert ("Bob") Wielang, her parents George Henry and Goldie Damie (Linman)Williams, and her brothers, Elden (Barbara), Edward (Wanda), and Neil (Joan) Williams. She is survived by her two children Cheryl (Wielang) Shaw (Dick) and George Robert "Rob" Wielang, Jr (Maureen), six grandchildren Walker Robert Shaw, Maxwell Routon Shaw (Chelsea), Erin Elizabeth (Wielang) Myers (Brad), Breanne Kolleen (Wielang) Stein, Searra Sienn (Wielang) Lee (Josh) , Katie Allyse Wielang and seven greatgrandchildren Nathan Isaac Myers, Nicholas Andrew Myers, Esme Lizette Tamara Wielang, Layla Marie Stein, Aiden Stein, Damian Marcus Wielang and Robert Wayne Lee.



