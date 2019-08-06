|
|
Ruth E. Cross, 92, formerly of Durango, Colorado, succumbed to cancer on July 25, 2019 at her home in Bella Vista, Arkansas. She was born March 19, 1927, in Tucson, Arizona. She and her late husband, Bart Cross, retired to Durango in 1995 and lived in Wildcat Canyon until moving to the beach in Mexico in 2003. She volunteered for Ft. Lewis College Center of Southwest Studies, archive department, wrote an historical facts column for the Durango Herald, and enjoyed the beauty and friendliness of La Plata County.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Lynn Harris (Michael) of Vail, Arizona, and Tina Corbett of Bentonville, Arkansas, two step-children, Barton and Laurie Cross, four grandchildren and five great-grandsons. Ruth always worked to make any place she lived a better place. She delighted in a well-written book, a good bridge hand, great conversation and an adventure to new places.
No services will be held. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Avenue Springdale, Arkansas. The family requests that Memorials be made to La Plata County Humane Society, Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT or the .
Online condolences may be made to www.memorialfhspringdale.com
Ruth E. Cross
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 6, 2019