Roy L. Annala passed from this world on July 9, 2019. He was born July 30, 1930 to Jacob and Tina Annala in Diamondville, WY. Roy attended Burgoon School in Diamondville, then graduated from Kemmerer Wyoming High School. Shortly after he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, flying as a top gunner in the Korean Conflict. Roy received his honorable discharge in 1951 with rank of staff sergeant. Roy then attended the University of Wyoming graduating with a teaching degree in Vocational Agriculture and Math. Roy met Loretta Fedor in Kemmerer and they were married in 1954. They had a son, Wayne and daughters, Lisa and Holly. The family moved to Durango, CO in 1966 with a transfer in Roy's work with El Paso Natural Gas. They purchased a small ranch on the Florida River, which is still the family home. Roy is survived by his wife Loretta, daughter Holly (Rob Mahedy) Annala, brother Ronald Annala, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Per Roy's request no services are planned. Roy L. Annala Published in The Durango Herald on July 15, 2019